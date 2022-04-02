Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

