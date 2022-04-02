Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,475,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 5,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Tencent stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Tencent has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $472.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.84.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

