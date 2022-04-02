Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

