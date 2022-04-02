Terex (NYSE:TEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 818,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. Terex has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.