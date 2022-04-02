Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.