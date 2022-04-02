Ternium (NYSE:TX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 544,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,828,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.