Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $113.93 or 0.00246298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $40.29 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 750,571,237 coins and its circulating supply is 353,666,963 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

