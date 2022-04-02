Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,938,545 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.