Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

