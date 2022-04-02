TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TFII stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 729,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

