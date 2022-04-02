The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Raised to $17.50 at B. Riley

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

AREN stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.