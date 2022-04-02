The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) PT Raised to $17.50 at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

AREN stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54).

The Arena Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.