The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 367,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $18,605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $11,241,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $8,574,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $5,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

