The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 3,245,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,237. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $760,634,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

