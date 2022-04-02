The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.