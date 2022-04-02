The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $16.91 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

