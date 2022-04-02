The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 35,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

GAP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.