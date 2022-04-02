The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.30 ($10.22) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

