The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,076. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.55 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

