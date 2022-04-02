The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $416.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.65.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $330.22. 2,444,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $318.55 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.44 and its 200-day moving average is $375.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

