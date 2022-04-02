The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.70” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.70 ($10.66) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.17 ($8.98).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.18 ($7.89) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.58 and a 200-day moving average of €6.86.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

