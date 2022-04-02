The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of THG traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $154.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

