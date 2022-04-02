The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

