The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

MAC stock remained flat at $$15.64 during midday trading on Friday. 2,583,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,691,000 after buying an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 153,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

