The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Davidson Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

