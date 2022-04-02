The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

