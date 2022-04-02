The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

