TheStreet Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AER. Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

NYSE AER opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 16.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

