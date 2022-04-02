TheStreet Lowers Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PMD opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

