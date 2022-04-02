Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Thinkific Labs stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

