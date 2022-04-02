Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 4.6%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.60 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.36). Approximately 51,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 132,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other Thruvision Group news, insider Richard Amos acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($141,472.36).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

