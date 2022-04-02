Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE TDW traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 223,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $3,489,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

