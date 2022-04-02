Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 430.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.