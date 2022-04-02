tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.91.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

