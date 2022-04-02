Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.75% of Titan International worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

