TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.