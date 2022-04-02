TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 503,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,971,695 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.17.

Specifically, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 over the last three months.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

