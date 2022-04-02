TokenPay Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $764,673.03 and $68,057.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

