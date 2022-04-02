Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.48

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.48 and last traded at C$57.76, with a volume of 483514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOU. TD Securities decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.