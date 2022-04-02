TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.