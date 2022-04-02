Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,038% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 163,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

