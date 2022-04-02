Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 5,880,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,369 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

