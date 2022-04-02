Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

TIG opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $18.45.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 65,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

