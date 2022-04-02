Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 156,089 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $16.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

