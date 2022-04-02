Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 156,089 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

