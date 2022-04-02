Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

