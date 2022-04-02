Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 128800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.