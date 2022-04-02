Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.