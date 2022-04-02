TripCandy Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a market cap of $914,707.00 and approximately $16,811.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00108367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

