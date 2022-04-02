Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

