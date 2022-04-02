Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.